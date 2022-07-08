Frances Ernestine White Chapman
FRANCES ERNESTINE WHITE WISER PAYNE CHAPMAN, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Putnam Center, Teays Valley, W.Va. She was born January 19, 1930, in Scottown, Ohio, daughter of the late Clyde and Ruby White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Darrell G. Wiser; three brothers, Roy Lee White, Marion Jr., and Truman White; and one sister, Ellen Dillon. She was the oldest of nine children. She is survived by two sisters, Edna and Mary Eloise; two brothers, William and Granville; one daughter, Brenda (Leo) Bias; grandchildren Jack M. Wiser (Loren) and Eric Bias; great-grandchildren Melissa Bias, Darla Lawhon (Tommy) and Aaron Wiser; nine special great-grandchildren and seven great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Putnam Center especially Amy, Angela and Sandy for the care and love given to Frances. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

