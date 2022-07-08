Frances Ernestine White Chapman

FRANCES ERNESTINE WHITE WISER PAYNE CHAPMAN, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Putnam Center, Teays Valley, W.Va. She was born January 19, 1930, in Scottown, Ohio, daughter of the late Clyde and Ruby White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Darrell G. Wiser; three brothers, Roy Lee White, Marion Jr., and Truman White; and one sister, Ellen Dillon. She was the oldest of nine children. She is survived by two sisters, Edna and Mary Eloise; two brothers, William and Granville; one daughter, Brenda (Leo) Bias; grandchildren Jack M. Wiser (Loren) and Eric Bias; great-grandchildren Melissa Bias, Darla Lawhon (Tommy) and Aaron Wiser; nine special great-grandchildren and seven great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Putnam Center especially Amy, Angela and Sandy for the care and love given to Frances. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- Here's where to find fireworks, events this Fourth of July weekend
- HMDA donates land for Marshall University baseball stadium
- Former Cabell Midland star Jakob Caudill fighting for life
- A year after opioid trial ends, judge rules law falls short of Cabell, Huntington claims
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- Fourth of July events planned across region
- Nathaniel Clay Anderson
- Man arrested after fatal stabbing outside of Sheetz
- LeSage Natural reaches agreement to provide water to world’s first all-ADA compliant hotel
Collections
- Photos: Funeral procession for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams
- Photos: Hershel “Woody” Williams memorial service in Charleston
- Photos: Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade
- Photos: ‘Godspell’ rehearsal at Barboursville Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Fly In Cafe Fourth of July Celebration
- Photos: Dawg Dazzle 2022
- Photos: Milton Independence Day Celebration
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Symphonic and Jazz Band performance at Central Park
- Photos: Van Man Discs conducts Dynamic Discs Trilogy Challenge