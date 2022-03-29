FRANCES GERALDINE BEAVER WESTBROOK, 87, passed away in Carmichael, California, on February 23, 2022. Frances is the daughter of William Leon and Ruth Beaver of Marietta, Ohio, and is survived by her sons, Jeff and Randy Westbrook; her sisters, Margaret Birmingham, Elizabeth "Libby" Beaver; and her brother, Michael Beaver. She was formerly married to William S. Westbrook of Marietta, Ohio. Fran was born in New Matamoras, Ohio, and graduated from Stover High School. She attended Denison University and graduated from Ohio University with a BA in Education. She later earned her MA in Education from Marshall University with an emphasis on Gifted Ed. Fran taught elementary school in Ohio and Huntington, West Virginia, and later developed gifted education curriculum in Redwood City, California.
In the late '80s, Fran moved to Southern California, later settling in the San Francisco Bay Area. In 2016, she moved to the Sacramento area where she enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, Leila Westbrook.
Fran had many interests, including music and theatre. She played saxophone in the high school band, majored in music at Denison, performed in community theatre productions, and enjoyed playing the piano for family and friends. She loved to travel and had the opportunity to take several trips later in life.
A memorial and celebration of Fran’s life will be held at 1 p.m. April 2, 2022, at the Courtyard Marriott in Hamilton, Ohio.
