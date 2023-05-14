FRANCES HANDLEY BLAKE ADAMS, 99 of Atlantic Beach, Fla., formerly of Culloden and Hurricane, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 111 days prior to her 100th birthday. She died after a short illness in Baptist Medical Center-Beaches in Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Hurricane, W.Va., at 2 p.m. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. before the service. Burial will follow the service at the Culloden Cemetery in Culloden, W.Va. Allen Funeral Home in Hurricane, W.Va., will be assisting the family. Reverend Ronald Stoner will be officiating. Frances was born on August 25, 1923, in Culloden, W.Va., the first of six children born to Earl Handley and Grace White Handley of Culloden. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James W. Blake of Culloden, her second husband, C.E. "Bus" Adams of Hurricane, son Larry James Blake of Daniel Island, S.C., and brothers Clyde Handley, Earl Dennis Handley, and Jack Handley. Survivors include brother Carl Handley of Hurricane, sister Barbara Handley Chaney of Culloden, sister-in-law Mary Jane Handley of Culloden, daughters Nancy Blake Wahlke of Atlantic Beach, Fla., and Gail Blake Benford (Lee) of Ravenswood, W.Va., daughter-in-law Melinda Stone Blake of Daniel Island, S.C., sons Dale Blake (Sharon) of Roanoke, Va., and Jeffrey Blake (Donna) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C. Eleven grandchildren: Sarah Wahlke Shepherd, Margot Wahlke Sala (Dario), Lydia Wahlke (Andrew Johnstone), Stephanie Blake Stanley (Chris), Shellie Blake Behling (Jimmy), Larry Blake II (Allison), Betsy Blake Day (David), Jason Blake (Carie), Katie Benford Hannon (Michael), Adam Benford, and Andrew Benford (Ashley). Twenty great- grandchildren: Alexandra Sala, Valentina Sala, Francesca Sala, J. William Shepherd, Grant Shepherd, Meghan Stanley Wollman (Billy), Joshua Stanley (Carrie Grace), Hunter Behling, Tanner Behling, Jordan Behling, Lawson Blake, Carolina Blake, Walker Blake, Macey Blake, Hayden Day, Brady Day, Dylan Blake, Cameran Blake, Tinley Pursley-Benford, and Eva Benford. A final blessing was the birth of her first great- great-grandchild, Brady Stanley. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frances lived most of her life in Culloden and Hurricane. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane, W.Va., and participated in their Sew and Grow Circle. She was a member of The Eastern Star, Parents Without Partners, a Board Member of the Culloden Cemetery Improvement Committee, and a Charter Member of the Culloden Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was employed for many years at the Blake Insurance Agency, working with both her husband, Jim, and her son, Dale. She also worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways. She loved making quilts and made many beautiful quilts for her children and grandchildren. Through the years, she supported her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by attending their academic, athletic, and performing arts events. After the death of her second husband, Bus, she spent the next 13 years living 2 to 3 months with each of her children in Jacksonville, Fla., Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Roanoke, Va., and Ravenswood, W.Va. During the last nine months, she lived at Anthem Lakes Senior Living in Atlantic Beach, Fla. Frances, Mother, Granny, will be missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary offerings to First Baptist Church of Hurricane, W.Va.
