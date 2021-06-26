FRANCES HOPE GOULD, 95, of Huntington, widow of Carl F. Gould, died June 23 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. She retired from medical records at HIMG. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
