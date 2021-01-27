FRANCES IRENE MYNES, 96, of Heritage Village Rehab & Skilled Nursing, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ Tuesday evening, Jan. 19, 2021, from complications related to COVID-19. Born in Stotesbury, W.Va., the fourth of nine children to George and Lillie Hester, “Irene” lived the majority of her early years in southern West Virginia, graduating from Logan High School, Logan, W.Va., in 1943. In 1947, she married Thomas E. Mynes of Huntington, W.Va. The two settled in Huntington, sharing 56 loving years together, raising their three children and maintaining their home. Frances Irene is preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, and sisters, Dorothy Lucille Beckett and Eva Christine Porter, brothers, David, Charles, Eugene and Melvin Hester. Surviving Irene are her daughters, Sharon Martin of Barboursville, W.Va., and Toni Napier of Anna, Texas; her son, Steven (Linda) Mynes of Lakewood, N.Y.; sister, Margaret Albright of Portsmouth, Va.; brother, George O’Grady Hester Jr. of Suffolk, Va.; grandchildren, John Cartwright of Barboursville, W.Va., and Courtney (Bryan) Ballard, along with great-grandchildren, Charlie and Maverick Ballard, all of Van Alstyne, Texas. Also surviving are a large extended family of nieces and nephews with whom Irene loved spending time. In recent years Irene relocated to western New York, later taking up residence at Brookdale Senior Living, a wonderful and caring assisted living community located in Lakewood, N.Y. In the past year, with declining health, she transitioned to skilled nursing care. Irene made quick friends and loved to visit with her new neighbors. Staff and fellow residents often remarked how much they enjoyed their conversations and Frances Irene’s unyielding independent nature. No one could imagine that this 96-year-old woman could be so strong. She will be deeply missed by all who have come to know her. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Dr. David Lemming officiating. Private burial will follow alongside her beloved husband at Ridgelawn Memorial Park in Huntington, W.Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. The service will be livestreamed and viewed on the Henson & Kitchen Mortuary website, Facebook and YouTube pages. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
