FRANCES JEAN COLEMAN, 92, of Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, widow of Charles E. Coleman, died July 19 at home. She retired from the Cabell County BOE. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. July 23 at Woodmere Memorial Parks, Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

