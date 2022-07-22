FRANCES JEAN PRINCE COLEMAN was born and lived in Huntington, W.Va. for 87 years. A fall and broken hip took her to be nearer family in Nashville, Tenn., for 5 more years. She died on July 19, 2022, at the age of 92. Jeannie graduated from Huntington East High School and went to work for the C&P Telephone Company. She was secretary to the manager when she left 7 years later to start a family. She also was the secretary at Guyandotte Elementary School for 25 years. Jeannie loved and was loved by all the young children. She was a longtime member of Highlawn United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School there for many years. She loved to play Bridge and listen to a variety of forms of music. Her husband, Charles Eugene Coleman "Gene" preceded her in death, but memories of them dancing in the kitchen bring smiles to their two surviving children, Constance Sue (Mike) Kirk, and Robert Brent (Tami) Coleman. Connie and Mike have three children, as do Bob and Tami. And there are nine great-grandchildren throughout Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. Jeannie shared a love and compassion that are contagious. Her parents, James and Myrtle Prince, and siblings were so formative in her life and growth in Huntington. Jeannie is the last survivor of five children, Eloise, Eileen, Helen and Jim. The extended contact of those families has definitely marked not only Huntington but a large part of the United States. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park's Abbey of Remembrance with Pastor Donna Hinkle officiating. Visitation will be after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
