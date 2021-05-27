I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day. FRANCES LEE ROSS BURGESS, 93, of Branchland, W.Va., departed this life on May 24, 2021, at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, surrounded by her family. She was born November 8, 1927, to the late Noah and Martha Ross. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Rev. Earl Burgess; two sons, Roger and Earl Jr.; seven brothers; and four sisters. She is survived by her children, John (Linda), Nellie (Bernard), Jackie and Linda; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; along with a host of relatives and friends. Frances was a 1950 graduate of Wayne High School and received her teaching certificate from Marshall University. She was an employee of Polykote Corp. and the co-owner of Burgess Arco, both in Cleveland. Frances was also a member of Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, where she loved attending services, especially Sunday school. She enjoyed word searches and cooking, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. The family would like to express their appreciation to Lisa Rakes, NP, Amedisys Home Health, Leona Adkins, a very special nurse Sharon Cronin, and friends Jerry and Edie Pack. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Freedom Freewill Baptist Church, Kiahsville, W.Va., with Jack Marcum and Jerry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in the Elmwood Annex. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the church. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you