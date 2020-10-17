FRANCINE LAYNE OZOIGBO, 71, of Concord, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family. Francine worked for the Veterans Administration Regional Office in Huntington, W.Va., for 42 years. Francine was a compassionate person who spent the majority of her life taking care of others. After she retired, she moved to Concord, N.C., and continued in the spirit of caring for others. When she was not taking care of her own grandchildren, she carpooled and took care of the children that lived in her neighborhood. Francine was born February 12, 1949, in Huntington, West Virginia, to the late Velma D. Layne II and the late Rosetta Maxine Ellis Layne. Her brothers, Frank E. Layne and Nelson D. Layne, also preceded her in death. Survivors include brother, Velma (Bernie) Layne III of Huntington, W.Va.; brother, Brett Layne of Huntington, W.Va.; daughter, Nicole Wells (John); son, Scott Layne (Mai); daughter, Kimberli Maxwell (Thomas); grandson, Kaleb Layne; grandson, Nehkai Wells; grandson, Keishi Layne; granddaughter, Kirah Wells; granddaughter, Nana Layne; and grandson, Layne Maxwell. Our beloved mother, Francine, never wanted to be the center of attention and did not wish to have a funeral or service. Friends and family wishing to honor Francine are invited to make a donation in her name to their local cancer research institution. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Layne family. Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com.
