FRANCIS “FRANK” LEWIS DILLON JR., 85, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, from a long battle with dementia, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 25, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Francis L. Dillon Sr. and Virginia Conley Dillon. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Merlino, and special cousin, Rachel Mason. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dillon; daughters, Patricia Shuba and Virginia Valenzuela; sons, Francis and John Dillon; and granddaughters, Caitlin Valenzuela, Autumn Ellis and Elizabeth Light. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, retired from the Corps of Engineers as a dam operator, and was a United States Air Force veteran. He graduated from Texas Military Institute and Marshall University with a degree in Journalism. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, with Military Rites at Crown City Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehllfuneralhome.com.

