Frank Edward Sr. Underwood

FRANK EDWARD UNDERWOOD SR., 65, of Huntington, W.Va., died August 31, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Frank was the son of the late Fred and Dorothy Jeffers Underwood. He was also preceded in death by four sisters, Betty Jane Underwood (Jordan), Ocie Porter, Gladys Underwood (Jenkins), Lilly Underwood (Eplion) and one brother, Lonzo Frederick Underwood. He is survived by two sisters, Patty Mullins and Peggy Adkins; many close nieces and nephews; his children Frank Underwood II, Lillie Wilson and Katie Underwood; along with his grandchildren which he loved very much. Frank also is survived by his very good friend Loval Blankenship. There will be no formal viewing services at this time. A close family memorial will be held for him at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
