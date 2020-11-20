FRANK PULCRANO, 86, resident of Marco Island, Fla., passed away peacefully at Physicians Regional Hospital, Naples, Fla., on Monday, November 2, 2020. Frank was born in Bayonne, N.J., and married 64 years to his deceased wife, Marilyn Pulcrano. Frank is preceded in death by his father and mother, Thomas and Anna Pulcrano, and stepmother, Theresa Pulcrano. Frank is survived by his sister, Camille Wilkinson, Brick, N.J. Frank has three children and six grandchildren, James (Annabel) Pulcrano, Buchillon, Switzerland, Donna Stevenson, Nashville, Tenn., Richard (Lisa) Pulcrano, Huntington, W.Va. His six grandchildren are Marisa (Cedric) Schwab, San Francisco, Calif., Rebecca Pulcrano, Guerneville, Calif., Allison (Louis) Lagakis, Charleston, S.C., Nicholas Pulcrano, Huntington, W.Va., Matthew Stevenson, Rock Hill, S.C., and Jack Pulcrano, Buchillon, Switzerland. Frank rose through the ranks, first as a draftsman, eventually as a senior engineer, head of R&D, and then plant manager, all at ACF (a freight train manufacturer). After ACF he was head of purchasing at TWA and eventually as president of a subsidiary company of AAR (an airline industry supplier). Frank retired at 62 years of age and lived in Rock Hill, S.C., and Marco Island, Fla. In his retirement he loved to play golf, fish, play Gin Rummy and, most of all, be married to his wife, Marilyn, for 64 years. Frank and Marilyn had many friends from all over the world and cherished these friendships. Frank was a member of the San Marco Catholic Church and in the Knights of Columbus. When Frank passed, he took his last breath on Earth and took his first breath in Heaven, joining the love of his life. Now they are together again, watching over their children, grandchildren and their friends from around the world. There was a Mass on November 19 at 1 p.m. at the San Marco Catholic Church, 851 San Marco Road, Marco Island, FL 34145, and a celebration to follow at the ClubHouse at Grand Bay in Marco Island. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Frank and Marilyn’s memory to Avow Hospice of Naples, FL, 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.
