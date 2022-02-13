FRANK THOMAS WHITE SR., age 60, of Lawrenceville, Ga., formerly of Huntington, departed this life on Monday, February 7, 2022, in Lawrenceville, Ga. A Memorial Service will be held at noon on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at the Full Gospel Assembly, 2101 10th Avenue in Huntington, with the Bishop Samuel R. Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Services are entrusted to Gregory-Page Funeral Home in Welch, W.Va. (to leave online condolences: gregory-pagefh.com.) Please be advised COVID-19 protocols and the wearing of masks will be followed.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you