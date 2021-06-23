Our precious mother and nanny, FRANKIE PAULINE NEWMAN, 94, of Prichard, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by her nephew, Pastor Jerry Workman. Burial will follow in the Newman Hatten Cemetery, Prichard, W.Va. She was born to the late Daniel T. and Frankie Christian on August 24, 1926. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Newman, and her brother, Daniel T. Christian Jr. Pauline is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Janice Sue Newman of Prichard, W.Va., and a daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Larry Keith of Kenova, W.Va.; grandchildren, Jason Newman and fiancée McKenzie Akers, Brianna Newman, Chad and Jeannie Keith and Derek and Nicki Keith; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Jacob, Madison, Molly and Lila Keith, who brought her so much joy; a sister, Elizabeth Hayton of Kenova; and her nieces and nephews. Pauline was a lifelong member of the Upper Gragston Baptist Church. She retired from the Wayne County Board of Education. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Turner, Kacey and Lillian with Kindred at Home, Sandy and Angie with Hospice for their wonderful care and concern. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in her memory to the Wayne County Gideon’s International, PO Box 11, Lavalette, WV 25535. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you