FRANKIE QUEEN, of Huntington, passed away peacefully July 9, 2021, at the age of 86. Born Frankie Ramey on December 14, 1934, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Josh and Lizzie Wiley Ramey, Frankie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 18 years, Paul Queen, and was blessed with a second husband, Arthur Queen. She is survived by four children and their spouses, Diana Adkins (Gary), Greg Queen (Robin), Josh Queen (Tiffany) and Angie Maynard (Ricky); seven grandchildren, Darik Adkins, Jamison Queen (Sara), Jessica Van Arsdale (Mark), Kayla Dyer (Kyle), Taylor Justice (Mark), Casey Queen and Haley Jo Maynard; nine great-grandchildren, Addison, Brooke and Cooper Adkins, Will and Laura Queen, Luke and Jake Van Arsdale, Daisy Dyer and Riley Justice; and two special nieces, Sammie and Ramey George. Frankie was one of 10 children and is survived by two sisters, Caroline Pratt (Luther) and Alice Verbage (Bo); and two brothers, Kiah Queen (Carolyn) and Rufus Ramey (Marcella). Frankie was preceded in death by two sisters, Dora Queen (Nolan) and Fay Osburn (Rufus); three brothers, Burl Ramey (Carolyn), Alex Ramey and Lanny Ramey; a son, Danny Kay Queen and daughter-in-law Sarah; and granddaughter, Laura Lea Queen. Frankie was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved to shop, laugh and spend time with her family. She began every morning with reading the newspaper and ended every evening with watching “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” She enjoyed bowling, reading books and looking at photos of her family on social media. She attended church regularly and was a member of the Lavalette Women’s Club. She loved looking for a deal at estate sales and spending time relaxing at the beach. In spite of experiencing loss and heartbreak in her lifetime, she continued to spread joy to everyone she met. She will be remembered for her wit, her ability to tell a great story and her constant love. Frankie left this world having taught us everything we need to know to be happy. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- As attorneys seek remedy, stories of those hurt most by opioid epidemic kept out of courtroom
- W.Va. gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck
- Haunted barge owner files lawsuit against state fire marshal
- Square Slice Pizzeria opens at Old North Arcade
- Editorial: Justice must let Marshall presidential search proceed without interference
- JACKIE “JACK” LEE YEAGER
- Jesse Keith Whitley returns to place of his father’s birth to perform with mom, Lorrie Morgan
- Cabell County Magistrate Woelfel resigns; appointed circuit clerk
- Ironton man facing 67 counts of animal cruelty
- Frustrations fuel Herd's fire as team prepares for 2021 season
Collections
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Christmas in July at Ritter Park
- Photos: Marshall men's soccer photos from 1998-2009
- Photos: Barboursville Senior Center reopens
- Photos: GHPRD Space Camp
- Photos: Hurricane volleyball team practice
- Photos: Healthy Herd Youth Camp, Recess at the Rec
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer photos from 2012-2013
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer photos from 2014
- Photos: Warm weather brings people to Dreamland Pool