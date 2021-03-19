FRANKIE SMITH, 89, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. She was born March 16, 1932, at East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ben and Mae Dingess Rowe. She was a homemaker and member of the Salem United Baptist Church. Her husband, Charlie Smith, and daughter, Deborah Canaday, also preceded her in death. Survivors include three sons, Delbert Lee Smith (Brenda) of Kenova, W.Va., Danny Smith (Robin) of Quincy, Ky., and Rick Smith (Valerie) of Huntington, W.Va.; four sisters, Irene Caldwell of Kenova, W.Va., Vangie Ray (Bill) of Chesapeake, Ohio, Charlotte Caldwell (Rex) and Linda Chaffins (Bobby), all of South Point, Ohio; two brothers, Harley Rowe (Ervie) and Ellis Rowe, all of Genoa, W.Va.; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. The family would like to thank Hospice of Riverview for their exceptional care.

