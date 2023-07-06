Franklin H. Sr. Manns

FRANKLIN H. "FRANK" MANNS SR., 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 26, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center following a lengthy illness. He was born November 28, 1933, in Whitman, W.Va., the son of the late Otto and Marie Manns; a very special stepmother, Lucille Manns; and had one brother and three sisters. He is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Rema Farley Manns; his amazing five children, daughter Leah Fowler (Charlie), sons Frank Manns II (Susan Gay), Darren Manns (Sherrie), Kevin Manns, and David Manns (Deborah); 10 grandchildren, Heather, April, Carly, Dustin, Cassidy, Josh, Brittany, Jessica, Kristina, and Andrew; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous other relatives that he loved like his own. He is also survived by his sisters-in-laws Blanche Mayo, Teresa Catanzerite, and Sandra Farley. Frank retired from Overnite Transportation and was a member of Grace Gospel Church, in which he was loved dearly. He was a great father figure to all the kids in the neighborhood. They would ring the doorbell and ask if he could come out to play. He was a big influence in their lives. Beside his family, his greatest accomplishment was preparing meals for two hundred and fifty missionaries in Richmond, Va., for a missions conference. He was also a former member of Goodwill Baptist Church where he was a deacon, chairman of the bus committee and the missionary committee, also in Virginia. He started each morning with reading his Bible and prayer. He will forever be loved and missed by all. He loved his Lord and family. He and Rema enjoyed their big family meals and gatherings. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary & Cremation Services, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the mortuary, with Dr. Keith Weibe Jr. and Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. The family respectfully requests no flowers be sent. Please consider making memorial contributions to the Grace Gospel Church Missions Fund, in Frank's memory. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Cruising' now allowed in Huntington on the first Sunday of each month
- Long, Vellaithambi battle for quarterback spot
- UPDATE: Man fatally shot by HPD officer
- All-Tri-State softball: Lieving large
- Dawg Dazzle makes its return to Harris Riverfront Park
- Celebrate Fourth of July with these activities
- Jackson picking up offers, putting down critics
- Zerkle hiring a 'no-brainer'
- Dear Abby: Strict schedule leaves little room to adjust
- Higher education institutions in WV respond following recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling
Collections
- Photos: Bubbles & Bourbon Brunch
- Photos: Morgan Zerkle introduced as new softball coach at Marshall
- Photos: People cool off at Dreamland Pool
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Babe Ruth 14s All-Star Series, Huntington vs. Beckley
- Photos: Independence Day celebration at Woodlands Retirement Community
- Photos: 2023 Dawg Dazzle at Harris Riverfront Park
- Photos: South Point's Party in the Park
- Photos: Workers and volunteers prepare for Summer Motion to begin
- Photos: Ironton Summer Concert Series