FRED DARRELL CONLEY, age 82, of Inverness, Fla., passed away February 13, 2022. Fred was born June 11, 1939, in Catlettsburg, Ky., to the late Fred Foster Conley and Frances Cyrus Conley. He was also preceded in death by nephew, Greg Ferguson of Kenova, W.Va., and granddaughter, Kari Queen of Sylva, N.C. Fred was baptized at Oakland Avenue Baptist Church in Catlettsburg, Ky. He was a 1957 graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School where he was president of his senior class and a talented, three-sport athlete known as “Chew Babe.” Fred played baseball for four years at Marshall University earning a B.A. in Education in 1961. He later earned an M.A. in Guidance and Counseling from Marshall and Vocational Director certification in Florida. After college, Fred moved to south Florida and served as a teacher, guidance counselor, and coach of many sports. One of his greatest achievements was creating an inclusive culture of athletes at newly-integrated Pompano Beach High School. In 1971, his varsity basketball team finished as the state runner-up in Class 2A. The bond and friendship of this team has continued with an annual reunion for 50 years. From 1975-1977, Fred was the head basketball coach at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C. In 1977, Fred moved to Inverness, Fla., working for the Citrus County Schools in a variety of positions including teacher, coach, counselor, dean, and assistant director at Withlacoochee Technical Institute. Following his retirement in 2001, he became a mentor for newly-hired teachers and volunteered as an instructor for the CCSO Teen Driver Challenge Program. Fred was an entrepreneur and co-owned Fat Boys Barbecue in Inverness. Fred loved spending time with his children and grandchildren hosting or attending every celebration. He enjoyed dancing, outdoor activities, and traveling the world with the love of his life, Gail. Fred was a huge fan of college sports. He passionately followed the Thundering Herd and Kentucky Wildcats. Left to cherish his memory and legacy are five children, Stephen (Shannon) Conley, Homosassa, Fla., Lisa (Todd) Barnes, Sylva, N.C., Cheri (John) Connolly, St. Petersburg, Fla., Bradley (Casey) Conley, Inverness, Fla., Ashley Smerecki, Inverness, Fla.; two sisters, Joyce (John) Ferguson, Kenova, W.Va., and Linda “Cookie” Lastition, Leesburg, Fla.; three nephews; nine grandchildren; and life partner, Gail Margaret Grimm, Crystal River, Fla. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Inverness, with Bishop Douglas Alexander officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Marshall University Foundation c/o Greg Ferguson Memorial Scholarship or Withlacoochee Technical College SSO. Arrangements by Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County EMS supervisor arrested on DUI charge Wednesday
- Victim of Thursday night house fire in Kenova remembered
- MICHAEL J. PORTER
- Lawsuit filed over religious revival at Huntington High
- Sweet Street closes down on Valentine's Day
- Cabell commissioner Nancy Cartmill, longtime civil servant, dies
- Pitt's Spears named as new Marshall athletic director
- Versatile Schmidt signs with Marshall football
- NANCY CARTMILL
- TERRI LYNN ADKINS LANEY
Collections
- Photos: Cabell Midland’s Rhythm in Red Show Choir
- Photos: Maple Days at Toms Creek Family Farm
- Photos: Fairland vs. Nelsonville-York, girls basketball
- Photos: Kayak Roll Clinic
- Photos: Harris Riverfront Park skate park
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. George Washington, girls basketball
- Photos: Batman Book Bingo at Central City Elementary
- Photos: Marshall vs. Charlotte, men's basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Old Dominion, men's basketball
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, boys basketball sectional