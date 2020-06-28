Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


FRED J. HART, 79, born in Chesapeake, Ohio, passed peacefully at home in Tampa, Fla., June 17, 2020. He attended Ohio University in Ironton, Ohio, and Cuyahoga College in Cleveland, Ohio. He raised his family in Philadelphia, Ohio, Cleveland, Ohio, and Cincinnati, Ohio, before moving to Tampa, Fla., in 1980 to start a metal fabrication distribution company, Fred J. Hart Company Incorporated, with offices in Tampa, Fla., and Sanford, Fla. Fred was a member of Lake Magdalene United Methodist Church for over 40 years. Fred is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Alice (Gannon); three daughters, Lorena Ludovici (Joe) of Tampa, Fla., Robin Hart of Brooksville, Fla., and Beth Hart of Herndon, Va.; and three grandchildren, Alexis, Ashlyn and JoJo Ludovici. Fred is the brother of twin Betty (late Ronnie) Swann, Mary (John) Kazmierczak, the late Robert (Vivian) Hart, Paul (Beverly) Hart, Charles (late Judy) Hart, Irvin Hart, Dorothy (John) Santora; and survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be officiated by nephew, Chaplain Colonel Robert Hart Jr. Arrangements by Blount & Curry Funeral Home, Carrollwood, Fla.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.