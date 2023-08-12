FRED M. SPARKS, 95, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Monday, August 14, 2023, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Canterbury officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Fred was born April 12, 1928, in Clifford, Ky., a son of the late Charlie and Jane Peters Sparks. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kenova, 67-year member of the Blue Lodge #715 F&AM Rush, Ky. He was a 32nd Degree Mason Covington, Ky., El Hasa Shrine Ashland, Ky., Horse Traders Rush, Ky. and a Kentucky Colonel. Fred was a retired Signal Maintainer with the N&W Railroad with 38 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Proctor L. Sparks, Clyde B. Sparks and Homer Mack Sparks and one sister, Elsie Sparks Conn. Survivors include his beloved wife of 68 years, Thelma Jean Marcum Sparks; daughter Vickie Ann Sparks Mays; son Fredrick Bruce Sparks; grandchildren Stephanie Ann Mays and Christopher Mays (Abby); three great-grandchildren, Callie, Bree and Bode Mays; several nephews and nieces and a sister-in-law Pat Sparks. Friends may call one hour prior to the service Monday at Rollins Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
