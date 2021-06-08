FREDA ANNETTE “PATSY” THOMPSON DUTTON KUHN, 82, of Ona died June 4. She was a retired cashier from Barboursville Tower Food Fair. Funeral services will be conducted at noon June 9 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Toys for Tots. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you