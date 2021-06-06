FREDA ANNETTE THOMPSON KUHN, 82, of Ona, widow of Hollis Kuhn, died June 4 at Wyngate Senior Living Community. She was a former cashier at Tower FoodFair. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
