Freda Jean Chafin Sommerville
FREDA JEAN CHAFIN SOMMERVILLE, 85 of Barboursville, widow of William H. Sommerville, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on October 13, 1937, to the late Carlos C. and Lucy Peters Chafin. Preceding her in death was an infant sister, Anna Jean Chafin.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Bill) Sheils of Huntington, W.Va., and her son Chuck (Jennifer) Sommerville of Folsom, Calif. She was the loving Granny to four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Sarah (Hilton) Hastings and their sons Benjamin and Jacob Hastings of Barboursville, W.Va., Allison (Adam) Kays and their children Eliza and Owen Kays of Huntington, W.Va., and Mark and Paul Sommerville of Folsom, Calif.

