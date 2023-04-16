FREDA JEAN CHAFIN SOMMERVILLE, 85 of Barboursville, widow of William H. Sommerville, died Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born in Huntington, W.Va., on October 13, 1937, to the late Carlos C. and Lucy Peters Chafin. Preceding her in death was an infant sister, Anna Jean Chafin.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Bill) Sheils of Huntington, W.Va., and her son Chuck (Jennifer) Sommerville of Folsom, Calif. She was the loving Granny to four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Sarah (Hilton) Hastings and their sons Benjamin and Jacob Hastings of Barboursville, W.Va., Allison (Adam) Kays and their children Eliza and Owen Kays of Huntington, W.Va., and Mark and Paul Sommerville of Folsom, Calif.
Freda graduated from Huntington High School and studied at Marshall University, where she would later retire after 25 years of service as an Administrative Secretary for the department of Adult and Technical Education. She was a devoted member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and made lifelong friends in the Homebuilders Sunday school class.
After 65 years of marriage to her husband, she and Bill were still deeply in love when he passed in 2021. Over those years, they made a lifetime of memories together while traveling, camping and square dancing, and since being reunited, have surely picked up where they left off.
An animal lover at heart, Freda enjoyed raising baby fish, birds and puppies, but her greatest love was for cats. She jokingly called herself the Crazy Cat Lady, which made her easy to please when it came to gifts; if it had a cat on it, she loved it. Freda leaves behind her beloved Snowshoe Siamese cat, Sammie Jean, who has been her devoted companion since Bill passed away.
We would like to thank the nurses at St. Mary's Open Heart ICU for their sensitivity and kindness while caring for Freda and the family during her final days. We would also like to thank all the nurses and staff at Wyngate Senior Assisted Living in Barboursville for their love, compassion and kindness during her time as a resident there.
Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m. at Henson Kitchen Mortuary and Cremation Services, 6537 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, with the Rev. Bill Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Rd, Huntington, WV 25701.
