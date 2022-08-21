Freda Jean Hurt

Freda was a loving mother and Mimi. She was an accomplished pianist, organist, and singer. She sang and played music with her family, at churches, quartets, spiritual growth retreats, weddings, funerals and concerts. Freda loved gardening, cooking for her family, traveling, the beach and West Virginia mountains. Freda enjoyed shopping and eating lunch with her grandson, Jake. Most of all she loved spending time with her family. "Wherever Mom was, there were her two girls and grandson."
Celebration of Life Sunday, at 2 p.m. August 7, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 3010 Overby Rd., Fairview, TN 37062. Freda will be laid to rest at home in West Virginia in Woodmere Memorial Park, 2701 Washington Blvd., Huntington, W.Va., at 2 p.m. Monday, August 8, 2022.
Dr. Bill Sherman and Dewayn Goodgine will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Graceworks, Sarah Cannon, and First Baptist Church. Arrangements are directed by Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, Nashville, Tenn.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
NICHOLAS LEE McCORMICK, 43, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on August 13, 2022, at his residen…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.