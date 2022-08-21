Freda Jean Hurt
FREDA JEAN HURT, age 89, of Fairview, Tenn., passed away on July 27, 2022. Preceded in death by her parents Hercil H. and Edith P. Gartin; brother, Kenneth L. Gartin.

Survived by daughter, Shawn (Phil Porter) Hess; grandson Jake Hess; daughter, Stephanie (Sean "Buzz") Brodtrick; fur baby Buffy, numerous friends and loved ones.

