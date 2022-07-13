Freda L. Alexander
FREDA L. ALEXANDER, 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born July 17, 1950, in East Lynn, WV, a daughter of the late Scott and Martha Frasher Merritt of East Lynn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-eight years, Jimmy K. Alexander, seven brothers, 8-months-old infant James Arthur Merritt and infant Victor Merritt, of East Lynn, Charley Golden Merritt of East Lynn, Hugh Merritt of Wayne, Scott Merritt Jr. of Whites Creek, Glenn Merritt of Wayne and Dennis Merritt of East Lynn, and two sisters, Virgie McArthur of Lavalette and Elizabeth Woodyard of Crown City, Ohio. She is survived by one daughter, Sabrina (Jeff) Smith of East Lynn; one son, Jimmy K. Alexander II of Barboursville; two sisters, Faye (Howard) White of Midland, Pa., and Sharon (Delmer) Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Madilyn Martha Smith (Stephen) of Huntington, Rianna Nicole Smith (Heath) of Kenova, Tyler Scott Alexander and Emily Brooke Alexander, both of Ona; and too many nieces and nephews to name. Graveside service will be conducted at noon Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Elder Danny Wooten officiating. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

