FREDA L. ALEXANDER, 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was born July 17, 1950, in East Lynn, WV, a daughter of the late Scott and Martha Frasher Merritt of East Lynn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of forty-eight years, Jimmy K. Alexander, seven brothers, 8-months-old infant James Arthur Merritt and infant Victor Merritt, of East Lynn, Charley Golden Merritt of East Lynn, Hugh Merritt of Wayne, Scott Merritt Jr. of Whites Creek, Glenn Merritt of Wayne and Dennis Merritt of East Lynn, and two sisters, Virgie McArthur of Lavalette and Elizabeth Woodyard of Crown City, Ohio. She is survived by one daughter, Sabrina (Jeff) Smith of East Lynn; one son, Jimmy K. Alexander II of Barboursville; two sisters, Faye (Howard) White of Midland, Pa., and Sharon (Delmer) Adkins of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Madilyn Martha Smith (Stephen) of Huntington, Rianna Nicole Smith (Heath) of Kenova, Tyler Scott Alexander and Emily Brooke Alexander, both of Ona; and too many nieces and nephews to name. Graveside service will be conducted at noon Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Elder Danny Wooten officiating. Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cabell Midland star Jakob Caudill fighting for life
- Huntington City Council bans conversion therapy for minors
- Derek Anthony Hutchinson
- Tri-State football stars excelling in NCAA Division I
- Huntington woman accused of insurance fraud
- Woody Williams to lie in honor at US Capitol next week
- Campground offers travelers Ohio River views
- Team Lambros, Team Lovely take Valleyball titles
- The Chill Zone specializes in Italian ice, ice cream
- 2022 Putnam County Fair starts Friday
Collections
- Photos: “A Midsummer Night’s Museum” cocktail party fundraiser
- Photos: 2022 Valleyball Championships
- Photos: Corpse Flower ready to bloom at Huntington Museum of Art
- Photos: The Point Cafe ribbon cutting
- Photos: Pride Picnic 2022
- Photos: Valleyball 2022
- Photos: Braxton Amos Wrestling Camp
- Photos: Sunday afternoon at the YMCA Kennedy Center pool
- Photos: ‘Godspell’ rehearsal at Barboursville Park Amphitheater
- Photos: Second Saturday Market