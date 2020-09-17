Essential reporting in volatile times.

FREDA MAE GILKERSON, 77, of Huntington, mother of Pamela Gilkerson and James Edward Gilkerson, both of Huntington, died Sept. 13. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Wayne Cemetery. Due to concerns of COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements. 

