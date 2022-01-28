FREDDIE B. CROSSEN JR., 69, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Promedica of Riverview. He was born July 10, 1952, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Freddie B. Crossen Sr. and the late Bronwen Jean Carr Crossen. Survivors include his beloved wife, Pamela Paulette Ferguson Crossen; son and daughter-in-law, Brian L. Crossen (Ashley); daughter and son-in-law, Amy L. Ferguson (Aron); grandchildren, Riley, Kennedy, Tyler, Zachariah, Alex, Brady, Mackanzie, Makala, Jayden and Fleshia; two great-granddaughters, Celeste and Sereninty; and brother, Gary Lee Crossen. A memorial service for friends and family will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Kenova United Methodist Church with Pastor Randy Maynard officiating. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

