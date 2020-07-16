Caddying all day as a boy at Guyan Country Club taught him hard work. The Marines taught him loyalty and honor. Being a West Virginia native taught him about the importance of family and home. He then spent the rest of his life teaching others. FREDERIC HOWARD REEDER, of London, Ohio, died Monday, July 13, in Columbus. The former school superintendent was 81. He met his wife, LaDonna Byer, in 1962 at the Marshall University student union when they were undergrads. They danced that day, and they kept on dancing through 55 years of marriage. Born in Huntington on April 26, 1939, he served in the Marines from 1958-62. After teaching in the Cabell County school district, he obtained a master’s degree from Marshall in 1970 and became an administrator in 1972 in the Mount Healthy school district in Cincinnati. He then was assistant superintendent in Port Clinton, Ohio, before moving in 1981 to Southeast Ohio to become superintendent for the Warren Local school district. He also served as superintendent for the Madison-Plains and South Point local school districts in Ohio. While he would never again live in West Virginia after 1972, he loved Huntington and Marshall. He had stacks of Marshall athletic clothing, he’d sing the school’s fight song upon request, and he would always let you know on June 20 that it was West Virginia’s birthday. A talented golfer and eternal optimist, he could (and did) talk to anyone, and everyone who knew him will remember his laugh and terribly corny jokes. He loved a new audience where he could try out his best (worst) lines, making the old audience (his family) groan. His family was his greatest joy. Along with his wife, he is survived by children, Rebecca (Scott) Osborne of New Albany, Ohio, and Fred Jr. (Jennifer) of South Lebanon, Ohio; grandchildren, Jack Scharfe, and Charlie and Annie Reeder; siblings, Peggy Miller of Tennessee, Nancy Tully of West Virginia, Patty Arthur of Virginia and David Reeder of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Phyllis (Parker), and a brother, Dick Reeder of Oklahoma. A private graveside service will be Friday at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Ohio. Memorials to St. Jude’s at www.stjude.org. Condolences at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
