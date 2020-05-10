FREDERICK DANIEL “DAN” FITZPATRICK, 72, of Greenwood, Ind., passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020. A proud U.S. Army veteran, Dan was born January 19, 1948, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Hobert and Lorene “Patty” Fitzpatrick. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Joy Mannon (James) and Yvonne Moore (Robert), and one brother, Joseph Fitzpatrick. Survivors include daughter, Hope, son, Daniel, and his grandchildren; brothers, Hobert “Bud” (Joyce) and  Roland “Tom”; sisters, Betty Ann Schwerin, Jewel Webb and Gladys “Annette” Kunish; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dan will be dearly missed by his sweetheart, Betty Howell. The family extends their deep appreciation to the nurses and staff of Greenwood Meadows and of Community-South Hospital for their kindness and care. Interment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, W.Va. A private graveside service is planned for a future date.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.