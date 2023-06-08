FREDERICK EUGENE WILSON, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born October 28, 1946, a son of the late Kermit and Margie Wilson. He is also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Donald E. Holley. Fred was a graduate of Huntington High School class of 1965. He served in the United States Navy from 1965 to 1971 attaining the rank of Yeoman 2nd Class E5. After his military career he attended the West Virginia State Police Academy in 1972. He continued to serve his community with the Huntington Police Department from 1972-1983 doing road patrol, drug and vice, intelligence division, traffic and tactical unit. He continued his career with the Hollywood, Florida, City Police in 1982, Port St. Lucie Police Department from 1983 to 1990 and the St. Lucie Sheriff's Department from 1988-1991. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, U.S. Navy League, Fraternal Order of Police and a member of the Ceredo Crescent Lodge 32 AF&AM. He owned Fred Wilson Wallpaper & Painting and was an Auctioneer in Florida, North Carolina and West Virginia. He is survived by his children, Frederick K. Paul Wilson (Tracy), Amber Holley, Frederick E. Wilson Jr. (Ashley) and Danielle B. Pennington (Charles); one brother, Rodney Wilson (Lynda); 14 grandchildren, Jessica (Bobby), John Paul (Deiondra), Todd (Kristal), Amy, McKensy, Kasey, Adi, Penelope, Piper, Nate, Kylee, Grace, Ari and CJ and eight great-grandchildren, Jenesis, Caleb, Avah, Aiden, Mary-Alice, Tyler, Alex and Jackson. The family would like to thank his caretaker and companion, Teresa Gaskins for her love and care. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville with Pastor Dennis Ashworth officiating with military honors following the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
