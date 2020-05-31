Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


FREDERICK HARTMAN HARRIS, 90, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born July 11, 1929, the son of the late James Monroe and Rebecca Ewing Harris. He served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Saint Peter Claver Catholic Church in Huntington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Butterworth Harris; children, James Monroe Harris, Marsha Denise Ward, Frederica Lithicum, Katrina Layne; stepdaughter, Patricia McCombs; brother, Leonard Monroe Harris; and grandson, Brian Ward. Mr. Harris is survived by his grandchildren, Mark Ward, Lavonne Ward, Shawn Ward, Todd Ward, William Ward, Ericka Ward, Jessie Ward, James Butterworth, Angela McDonald, Tiffany Lithicum, Eva Lipscomb, Monroe Washington, Shawnta Bell; a special granddaughter, Summer Collins, who helped care for him; stepdaughter, Connie Butterworth; and a host of many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life service conducted at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, WV, on Monday, June 1, 2020, at noon. Due to COVID-19, it is recommended those attending should wear a mask or face covering and observe proper social distancing. Those unable to attend may visit www.facebook.com/hensonandkitchen on Monday at noon to view the service live. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.