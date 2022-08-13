FREDERICK HORNBUCKLE, 75, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., transitioned surrounded by family in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 24, 2022.
Fred was born on November 27, 1946, to Reverend Edmond Hornbuckle and Lucille Stephens Hornbuckle in Uniontown, Ala. After graduating from Logan High School, he wed Joyce Carol Williams of Madison, W.Va., in 1971, going on to have two children, Frederick Hornbuckle and Rachele Hornbuckle Brown, five grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Najay Parker, Nigel Parker, David Brown and Destinee Sharp and two great-grandchildren, Caliah Taylor and Armani Hornbuckle.
Blood is not required to be family and God blessed Opaw and Megee with the ability to be bonus parents to dozens of kids. A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 5 p.m. at the Vandalia Crowd House in downtown Huntington, West Virginia. Funeral services will be held at Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Church in Uniontown, Ala., on August 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Stephens Family Cemetery in Uniontown, Ala.
