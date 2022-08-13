FREDERICK HORNBUCKLE, 75, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., transitioned surrounded by family in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 24, 2022.

Fred was born on November 27, 1946, to Reverend Edmond Hornbuckle and Lucille Stephens Hornbuckle in Uniontown, Ala. After graduating from Logan High School, he wed Joyce Carol Williams of Madison, W.Va., in 1971, going on to have two children, Frederick Hornbuckle and Rachele Hornbuckle Brown, five grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Najay Parker, Nigel Parker, David Brown and Destinee Sharp and two great-grandchildren, Caliah Taylor and Armani Hornbuckle.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you