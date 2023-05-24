Frederick Ray Adkins
SYSTEM

FREDERICK RAY "FREDDIE" ADKINS, 67 of Ceredo, W.Va., husband of Dorothy Conner Adkins, died Friday, May 19, 2023, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born April 3, 1956, in Huntington, a son of the late Rev. John and Mary Brown Adkins. One sister, Linda Cotton, also preceded him in death. He was a retired Supervisor for TTA. He was a member of Crescent Lodge #32 AF&AM Ceredo; Huntington Scottish Rite Bodies, whose members will conduct Scottish Rite Masonic Service at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night; Royal Arch Mason; Huntington Commandery #9 Knights Templar; and was a 33rd Degree Mason. In addition to his wife, survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Yoshimi Adkins of Gilbert, Ariz.; one daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Clay White of Temple, Texas; a step-daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Carlos Erwin of Huntington; a stepson and daughter-in-law, Brian and Kim Miller of Wilson, N.C.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Debbie Adkins and Randy and Peggy Adkins; one sister, Phyllis Ramey and a brother-in-law, Roger Cotton, all of Huntington; eight grandchildren, Noah, Alyssa, Amber, Joshua, Mihanna, Tony, Kesha and Red; a very special friend, Jeremy White; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He sang and played gospel music in the area for years. Contributions may be made in Freddie's memory to Rite Care Speech and Hearing Center at Marshall University. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jerry Shaw officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park with Masonic Graveside Rites conducted by Crescent Lodge #32 AF&AM. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

