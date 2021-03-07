FREDERICK RAY “STUB” BLEDSOE SR. passed at home on March 4, 2021. Born Dec. 24, 1934, to the late Clyde and Pearl Irby Bledsoe, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Juanita Trent Bledsoe; his sister, Betty Plaster; and his two brothers, Jack and Jim. “Stub” worked at Owens-Illinois for 40 years, until the plant closed in 1993. He served in the Army Reserves and was a lifelong resident of Harveytown. He is survived by his children, Fred Jr. and Jeanine Bledsoe, Tim Bledsoe and Rob Harris and his daughter Susan Bledsoe-Hatton; two grandsons, Chris and Andrew Hatton; and his sister, Carolyn Nelson. The family would like to thank his niece, Melissa Sheppard, and Hospice staff, Darcie and Arianna. Due to the SARS-CoV-2 “COVID-19” pandemic, the family is having a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

