FREDERICK ROBERT HUBBARD, 81, of Huntington, husband of Susan Hubbard, died Aug. 17. He taught 5th grade and physical education at Cammack Elementary, was Personnel Director at Huntington Hospital, Director of the Barboursville Veterans Home, retiring as an inspector at the ABC commission. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter at www.hcwanimalshelter.com/make-a-donation. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

