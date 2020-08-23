FREDERICK ROBERT HUBBARD, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, after a short illness. Frederick, affectionately known as Fritz to his family and friends, was born on February 10, 1939, in Chester, W.Va., to the late Sarah Goppert Stoffel and Beamon J. Hubbard. Fritz was a fun and loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He served in the Army Reserve and worked in the pottery mill before he married his wife, Susan Horger, and moved to Huntington, where he graduated from Marshall University with a degree in education. He taught 5th grade and physical education at Cammack Elementary for 8 years. He also served as Personnel Director at Huntington Hospital and was the Director of the Barboursville Veterans Home. He retired from his position as an inspector at the ABC commission. Following retirement, Fritz accompanied his wife, Susan, to countless Democratic political functions, where some would say he was the life of the party. Fritz was a member of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, AF&AM, Minerva Lodge No. 13, Barboursville, W.Va., where he served as treasurer and trustee. He was also a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Valley of Huntington Scottish Rite. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing and camping, which he passed on to his sons and grandchildren. He always had a smile for everyone, and the most popular seat in any room was the one next to his. Fritz is survived by his loving wife, Susan, and his sons, Dr. David Hubbard and his wife Dana of Morgantown, W.Va., and John Hubbard and his wife Michele of Medina, Ohio, along with his grandchildren, Alex, Erin, Madison and Zachary. He is also survived by his two sisters, Gloria and Jerry. Considering the current pandemic, there will be no service or memorial. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter at www.hcwanimalshelter.com/make-a-donation. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., near Barboursville, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
