Heaven gained a beautiful Angel on March 5, 2021, when FREEDA FERN SCRAGG, 98 years old, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, formerly of Barboursville, W.Va., gently passed away. She was born February 9, 1923, at Fez, W.Va. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Linnie Hill McComas, widow of Bernard Scragg, mother of the late Shirley Jean Scragg Curry and the great-grandmother of the late Dalton Kammer. She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara (Mason) Childers of Barboursville, W.Va., and Connie (Larry) Cook of Mt. Sterling, Ohio; one brother, Paul (Judy) Blankenship of Eleanor, W.Va.; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; a host of many nieces and nephews. She grew up during The Great Depression and learned many skills of survival, which served her and her family well through the years. Her green thumb raised vegetables and flowers to marvel at. Her sewing skills and ingenuity kept clothing on her and her family’s backs. During World War II she joined up to serve the war effort at home by working for the Navy inspecting radar tubes. Later she worked for Cabell Huntington Hospital, from which she retired after more than twenty years of service. She was a member of the Valley of Decision Baptist Church in Salt Rock, W.Va., where she loved to worship and serve her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A special thank you to the Mt. Carmel Hospice Team. Their outstanding care was very appreciated. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with David Cardwell officiating. A visitation will begin at noon. The burial will follow in the Goldsbury Cemetery, Sias, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with masks and social distancing encouraged.
