FRIEDA F. KORSTANJE, 92, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, with Elder Clifford Napier officiating. She was born February 11, 1928, at Wayne, a daughter of the late Henry Fisher and Georgia Perry Fry. Frieda retired as a secretary at WV Department of Highways and was a member of Salem United Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion C. Korstanje, as well as her first husband and father of her children, Charles Allen; three brothers, Julius, Wuss and Thurman Fry; three sisters, Lil LaPay, Polly Vance and infant sister Opal Fry; and daughter-in-law, Margie Allen. Frieda is survived by one son, John Allen of Wayne; two daughters, Jane Wiley and husband David, and Nancy Terry and husband Steve, all of Wayne; one brother, Fox Fry of Wayne; five grandchildren, Nick Allen, Ian Wiley, Stuart Wiley, Alison Queen and Cassie Bailes; 14 great-grandchildren and several friends too numerous to mention. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, masks and social distancing will be observed.
