GAIL MORRISON SHAHBAZ MACONOCHIE, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, in her home in Huntington, W.Va., with her loving and faithful daughters by her side. She was born on April 26, 1936, in Staten Island, N.Y., and was the daughter of Albert H. Shahbaz and Lois E. Morrison Shahbaz. She was preceded in death by her longtime partner and soul mate, Marshall Joseph Mazzarella. Gail leaves behind her four devoted daughters, Lynn (Matt) Miner of S.C., Jean Maconochie of W.Va., Robin (Eric Sargent) Maconochie of Ohio, Dawn (Chris) LeGrow of W.Va.; three W.Va. grandchildren, David (Stephanie) LeGrow, Samuel LeGrow, Nicole LeGrow; one great-grandchild, Rhett LeGrow; her loving and ever-present sister, Nancy Bresciani of Mass.; cousins, George Karnedy (New England area), Nancy Glotz of Va., as well as many amazing nieces and nephews. If asked, Gail would say she led a fairly boring life, but upon further review and inspection it would be revealed to be quite the contrary. She was intelligent and inquisitive and found herself with many interests that kept her busy throughout her life: reading, writing, politics, astronomy, singing, sewing, decorating and fashion, just to name a few. She was a gifted and prolific writer and authored many essays that concentrated on her observations of the world around her. A large portion of her essays are titled “Lunch Notes from the Back Bay,” which are observations she made while working as a single mother in the Back Bay area of Boston, Mass. While writing was her gift, her true loves included her four daughters, her sister, her family and of course her cats :) In life Gail was always the master of ceremonies, leader of the pack, captain of the team, the ringleader and will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, love of life, infectious smile and sense of humor. We would like to thank Hospice of Huntington and especially our nurse Lisa for helping our mother transition in such a caring and gentle manner. Lisa’s visits and guidance throughout this difficult time was priceless. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no service, only a small family gathering, but in true Gail fashion and in lieu of flowers, please consider investing in an act of kindness in Gail’s name :) Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
