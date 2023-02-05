GALLEY VERNON MILLS, 91 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. Galley was born May 21, 1931 in Wayne, W.Va., a son of the late Alderson Whitley and Olive Marie Jackson Mills. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one son, Steven Gene Mills; five brothers: Norwood Mills, A.W. Mills Jr., Henry Mills, Jack Mills, and Lance Mills; and four sisters: Nevada Mills, Dollie Mills, Beulah Howard and Georgia Napier. Those that survive him include his wife of 70 years, Delkenia Maynard Mills; one daughter, Sally Mills Summerfield ( Roger); one grandson ,Matthew Vernon Williams (Elizabeth) and his children: Case Matthew Williams, Rhett Galley Williams, and Adley Kate Williams; step grandchildren: Erica Turner (Eric), Kelli Hamblen (Chris); step-great grandchildren: Audrey, Chloe, Lilah, Levi, Norah, Isaac, Sophia, Artem; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Mills was a retired State Farm Insurance Agent, veteran of the US Army, a member of Philadelphia United Baptist Church of Lavalette, W.Va., a 32nd Degree Mason with lodge #550 of Proctorville, Ohio, member of the Scottish Rite, Order of the Eastern Star, American Legion Post #640 of Chesapeake, Ohio. He was also a member of Gideon's International, a volunteer with Community Hospice of Ashland, Ky., and member of the South Point Board of Education for many years. A visitation for Mr. Mills will be from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 1 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
