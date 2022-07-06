GARLAND L. "BUD" BILLS, 84, of Milton, W.Va., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Friday July 1, 2022. Garland was born on January 31, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., to John Bills and Clida Benson Bills. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving son Gregory A. Bills and one brother, William O. Bills. He is survived by his loving wife Janice Bills; sons Garland Bills Jr. (Debra) of Haines City, Fla., and Gary Bills (Teresa) of Milton, W.Va.; grandson Todd Bills of Davenport, Fla., and Tammy Bills (Greg's wife) of Proctorville, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Blake and Phyllis Bills. Garland was of the Baptist faith. He was a very loving father, grandfather, and husband. He was a retired home builder and he loved hunting and fishing. He leaves behind many friends and family and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, conducted by Pastor Mike Prater. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- Here's where to find fireworks, events this Fourth of July weekend
- 2022 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Schedule of Events
- HMDA donates land for Marshall University baseball stadium
- A year after opioid trial ends, judge rules law falls short of Cabell, Huntington claims
- Fourth of July events planned across region
- Police roundup: Police say man died by suicide in hospital bathroom
- Woody Williams — last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II — dies at 98
- Huntington Municipal Development Authority to acquire majority ownership of Pullman Square
- Hershel Woodrow Williams
Collections
- Photos: Funeral procession for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams
- Photos: Hershel “Woody” Williams memorial service in Charleston
- Photos: Fourth of July Golf Cart Parade
- Photos: 7 on 7 football scrimmage at Fairland
- Photos: Procession for Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams
- Photos: Dawg Dazzle 2022
- Photos: Milton Independence Day Celebration
- Photos: Remembering Hershel "Woody" Williams
- Photos: Summer Ice Cream Festival at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Fly In Cafe Fourth of July Celebration