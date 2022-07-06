GARLAND L. "BUD" BILLS, 84, of Milton, W.Va., formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, went to be with the Lord Friday July 1, 2022. Garland was born on January 31, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., to John Bills and Clida Benson Bills. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving son Gregory A. Bills and one brother, William O. Bills. He is survived by his loving wife Janice Bills; sons Garland Bills Jr. (Debra) of Haines City, Fla., and Gary Bills (Teresa) of Milton, W.Va.; grandson Todd Bills of Davenport, Fla., and Tammy Bills (Greg's wife) of Proctorville, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Mildred Blake and Phyllis Bills. Garland was of the Baptist faith. He was a very loving father, grandfather, and husband. He was a retired home builder and he loved hunting and fishing. He leaves behind many friends and family and will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, conducted by Pastor Mike Prater. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

