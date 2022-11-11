Garland Timothy Blankenship
SYSTEM

GARLAND TIMOTHY "TIM" BLANKENSHIP, 81 of Tiffin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1941, a son of the late Garland and Pearl Crockett Blankenship.

He is preceded in death by his siblings Samuel Blankenship, Anna Blankenship, Marilyn Blankenship Pruitt, Jane Blankenship Adkins, Karl Blankenship, Glenna Blankenship Childers, and Gary Blankenship; nephew Doug Blankenship and niece Kimberly Pruitt.

