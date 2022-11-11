Garland Timothy Blankenship

GARLAND TIMOTHY "TIM" BLANKENSHIP, 81 of Tiffin, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. He was born on March 13, 1941, a son of the late Garland and Pearl Crockett Blankenship.
He is preceded in death by his siblings Samuel Blankenship, Anna Blankenship, Marilyn Blankenship Pruitt, Jane Blankenship Adkins, Karl Blankenship, Glenna Blankenship Childers, and Gary Blankenship; nephew Doug Blankenship and niece Kimberly Pruitt.
Survived by nephews and nieces Mitchell (Shanna) Blankenship, Sue Adkins Venoy, Michael (Pam) Adkins, Diana Pruitt Cable, Samantha (Mark) Blankenship Ash, and Karen Pruitt; several grandnieces and nephews, and great- grandnieces and nephews.
He grew up on a 300-acre farm on Beech Fork, in Lavalette, W.Va., which by all accounts was his Heaven on earth. Growing up on a farm, Tim knew the meaning of hard work, harvesting crops, baling hay and caring for livestock. Summers were spent swimming in the creek, picking berries and having picnics with family. The farm was a place for family and friends to gather, stringing beans on the front porch, football games in the yard, listening to The Lone Ranger on the radio, and epic house parties. After graduating from Wayne High School in 1959, Tim enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country during the Vietnam War from 1963-1965, and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1965-1969. Following his return from military duty, Tim put down roots in Tiffin, Ohio, and started work as a Maintenance Technician at the Union Carbide Processing Plant in Fostoria, Ohio, where he worked for 34 years until his retirement in 2000. Tim was a member of the Moose Lodge 846, VFW Post 2858 and AMVETS Post 48 in Tiffin.
The quintessential man's man, but also quite a ladies' man, Tim was the epitome of tall, dark and handsome while also being the stoic, strong, and silent type. Underneath a rugged exterior, he conveyed a quiet tenderness and care for those he loved. Always putting others first, Tim was a generous man with a big heart. His easy-going attitude and playful sense of humor made his stories even more entertaining. He was a music aficionado with an affinity for Classic Television, old westerns and war movies, or a crime drama. He appreciated a good cup of coffee and a home-cooked meal. Tim enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and he looked forward to the annual Crockett Family Reunion at Beech Fork. Tim will be best remembered for his love for children, devotion to family and his patriotism.
Services will be held at Morris Funeral Home in Wayne, W.Va., on Saturday, November 12. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. At the conclusion of services, burial will follow in the family cemetery, Bowen, W.Va.
Online condolences may be sent at www.morrisfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be made to the family in care of Morris Funeral Home, 79 Bridge Street, P.O. Box 97, Wayne, WV 25570.
