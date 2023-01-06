GARNET BRYANT, 85 of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away December 28, 2022, at Madison Park Healthcare with family by her side. She was born in 1937, the youngest daughter of the late Charles and Eva Holland. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Bryant, four sisters and one brother, Reba Hatten, Nada McKenzie, Bertie Holland, Charlotte Ullom, and Charles Holland Jr. Garnet is survived by two sons, Steve (Beth) Bryant of Charleston, S.C., and Roger (Ellie) Bryant of Ceredo, W.Va. Bob and Garnet have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Garnet is also survived by seven nieces, two nephews, as well as all their families, whom she loved dearly. Garnet graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School in 1957. She was an employee of Inland Mutual Insurance Company for 22 years where she was a statistical coding clerk. Garnet was a member of the Marcum Chapter Order of Eastern Star in Ceredo, W.Va. She loved the Lodge where she served as Worthy Matron and a presiding officer. Garnet wanted to express her gratitude to several dear friends who supported her during these last trying times, the late Rachel Lackey, Jeanie Stevens, and Juanita Kretzer. Funeral service will be January 7, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before the service and graveside services, for family and friends at Dock's Creek Cemetery following the service at the funeral home.
