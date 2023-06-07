Garnet Catherine McCloud
GARNET CATHERINE McCLOUD, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday June 5, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Todd Beckley. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. She was born on April 10, 1932, in Ceredo, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ranson and Rosabelle Skeens Perdue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her first husband, Robert McCloud Sr. and second husband, William Ingramm. Her children, Robert and Brenda McCloud and brothers Kenneth Perdue and James Perdue and daughter-in-law Pamela McCloud. She is survived by her son, Bruce E. McCloud; grandchildren and spouses Robert David McCloud, Casandra Nicole and Joel Woodrum, Timothy and Amber McCloud; great-grandchildren Riley Mays, Ryder Evans, Davina McCloud and Elijah McCloud and one brother, Noel Perdue. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her babies. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

