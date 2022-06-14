GARNET ELLA SCARBERRY, 87, of Milton died June 13. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Service will be at 11 a.m. June 16 Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cabell Midland Knights Great Hall Food Pantry. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

