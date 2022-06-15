Garnet Ella Scarberry

GARNET ELLA SCARBERRY, 87, of Milton, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022. She was born December 9, 1934, a daughter of the late Arthur and Sarah Adkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband Kenneth "Trueman" Scarberry and two brothers, Chelsie and Bernard Adkins. She is survived by her children, Teresa Smith (Ed), Pam Hughes (Mike), Dana Scarberry (Annette), and Jeff Scarberry (Rhonda); her siblings, Imogene Waters, Gladys Burns (Alfred), Mary Taylor, Alliene Caldwell, and Leonard Adkins (Kathy); grandchildren Amanda Hooser, Joe Hughes, Brian Scarberry, Mindy Summerlin, and Matt Scarberry; and great-grandchildren Erin and Heath Hooser, Dylan, Breanna, and Levi Summerlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Pastor Tim Messinger officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cabell Midland Knights Great Hall Food Pantry. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

