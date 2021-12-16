GARNET YORK, 64, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born August 26, 1957, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Everett and Peggy Watts. Her brother, French Watts, also preceded her in death along with three sisters, Mary Anderson, Linda Burton and Peggy Sue Watts. Garnet was a member of Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church and a homemaker. Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly York and her fiancé David Walters of Huntington; two grandchildren, Samantha Jo (Terry) Parsons, also of Huntington, and Paul “PJ” York (Hope Jarrett) of Wayne, W.Va.; and three great-grandchildren, Paul Matthew York, Bradley Parsons and Isabella Parsons. Also surviving are three sisters, Shirley Wray, Arlene (Alex) Daniels and Kathy Albright, all of Huntington; three brothers, Johnny Adkins of Ohio, Raymond Watts of North Carolina and Carl (Phoebe) Watts of Huntington; special friend, Lynn Davis of Huntington; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, with Pastor Jody Fortner officiating. Burial will follow in the Newman Hatton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
