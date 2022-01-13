On December 22, 2021, our Lord called GARRETT LUTHER to his Heavenly Home. He had spent ninety-three years in his earthly form. Garrett was born in Prichard, W.Va., to Arch and Faye Luther. He was the oldest of eight children. The siblings surviving are Archie Loydd Luther, Richard Luther and David Luther. After graduating from Buffalo of Wayne High School, he entered the U.S. Air Force. After serving four years, Garrett met the love of his life, Adelene Tardy Luther. They had three children, Connie Luther Ferguson (husband Charlie), both deceased, Garrett Scott Luther (wife Wendy), and Paul “PC” Luther (wife JoHanna). Garrett doted on his three grandchildren, Amanda Ferguson Gonsowski (husband Jeremy), Jacob Luther and Malia Luther. Perhaps his greatest treasure had become his great-grandchild, Connor Gonsowski. Garrett spent most of his career at State Electric Supply Company, starting as a truck driver and rising to become a Branch Manager. After retiring in 1992, Garrett and Adelene spent much of their time either at Grandview Country Club playing golf or at Beckley’s First Church of the Nazarene serving their Lord. Perhaps it was Garrett’s kindness and gentleness that attracted people to him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to family and friends. Services to celebrate Garrett’s life will be held at Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, W.Va., on Saturday, January 15, 2022. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service immediately afterward presided by Pastor Brian Pope. Following the Beckley celebration, Garrett will be buried in Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va., where Rev. Darrell Clark will offer graveside scripture and final prayers at 3 p.m. Private online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net. Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, W.Va.
