GARRY D. BLACK, 87, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Edwin Harper and Rev. Steve Kutzman officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. on Tuesday. He was born March 2, 1935, in Huntington, the son of the late Roscoe and Nora Meadows Black. He was also preceded in death by brothers, C.K. (Corky) Black and Keith L. Black; sister, Nona Adell Black; and son, Steven Prestifilippo. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Garry retired from Scott Orthopedic Center and the State of West Virginia. His activities include serving on City Council for 14 years, Council Chairman (two terms), Huntington City Charter Board, Past President United Community Services, Past President YOVA Interstate Planning Committee, Past Board of Directors WV Municipal, Past Board Member WV Health Care Authority, Past Board Member Huntington Sanitary Board, and Member Riviera Golf Club "Where he tried to play golf". He is survived by his loving spouse, Annabelle "Ann" Mays Black; sister, Linda Bryant of Chesapeake, Ohio; children, Catherine Steele (William) of Springfield, Ohio and Cheryl Ann Battista of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Village of Riverview staff, Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House staff and special friends: Dr. Tom Scott, Dick Lucas, Bill Call and Mayor Steve Williams. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make a memorial contribution to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House 1101 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 or to Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St. Huntington, WV 25702. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
