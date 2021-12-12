GARY A. LOCEY, 57, of Huntington, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Locey and Nona Jones Wallace, and brother, Terry Dingess. He worked as a driver for WV Electric Supply for thirty-six years. Gary is survived by his wife, Kelly Fuller; sister, Jamie (Charles) Acord; brother, Jerry (Sheila) Dingess; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

